The State of the Undead — Adventist Voices Podcast

On this week's podcast I interview Edson Oda, the Japanese-Brazilian writer and director of the profound film Nine Days. The story centers on a man, played by Winston Duke (Black Panther), who interviews and judges five souls to see who will be granted embodied life on earth.

A fun conversationalist, Oda talks about his Catholic upbringing and how artists use spiritual metaphors to create meaning for humans. We also discuss what he likes to read and watch for inspiration and how his film uses empty spaces to open up interpretative possibilities.

Listen to this Adventist Voices podcast episode

You can watch the trailer for Nine Days below:

