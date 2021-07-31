 The State of the Undead — Adventist Voices Podcast

Alexander Carpenter
July 22, 2021

On this week's podcast I interview Edson Oda, the Japanese-Brazilian writer and director of the profound film Nine Days. The story centers on a man, played by Winston Duke (Black Panther), who interviews and judges five souls to see who will be granted embodied life on earth.

A fun conversationalist, Oda talks about his Catholic upbringing and how artists use spiritual metaphors to create meaning for humans. We also discuss what he likes to read and watch for inspiration and how his film uses empty spaces to open up interpretative possibilities.

You can watch the trailer for Nine Days below:

 

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Image credit: Sony Pictures Classics/Spectrum

 

