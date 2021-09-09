 A Radical Adventist Project — Adventist Voices Podcast

A Radical Adventist Project — Adventist Voices Podcast

Spiritual Audacity Banner Image
 

 

Written by: 
Alexander Carpenter
Published:
September 9, 2021

On this episode of the Adventist Voices podcast, I interview Jon-Philippe Ruhumuliza about his social media-based “Radical Adventist Project.” We discuss his education in Berrien Springs, Michigan, his later punk rock days, and his recent graduate work in New Testament studies at Emory University’s Candler School of Theology.

We talk about his practice of meditation and breath work, and his critical engagement of Paul through his research involving GIS mapping and social theory.

Listen to this Adventist Voices podcast episode on iTunesStitcherAmazon PodcastsAnchor, and Spotify, or below:

We hope you enjoyed this episode of Adventist Voices! Remember to subscribe on iTunes!

 

Click here to visit the Radical Adventist Project YouTube channel.

 

Alexander Carpenter is the executive editor elect of Spectrum

 

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

Spectrum Magazine Donation Page: Help Support Independent Adventist Journalism




Current Issue

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to the Spectrum Magazine newsletter for email updates!

Sign Up