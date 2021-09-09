A Radical Adventist Project — Adventist Voices Podcast

On this episode of the Adventist Voices podcast, I interview Jon-Philippe Ruhumuliza about his social media-based “Radical Adventist Project.” We discuss his education in Berrien Springs, Michigan, his later punk rock days, and his recent graduate work in New Testament studies at Emory University’s Candler School of Theology.

We talk about his practice of meditation and breath work, and his critical engagement of Paul through his research involving GIS mapping and social theory.

Alexander Carpenter is the executive editor elect of Spectrum

