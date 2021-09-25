The Life and Ideas of Charles Scriven Pt. 2 — Adventist Voices Podcast

On this episode of the Adventist Voices podcast, I talk again with legendary Adventist editor, pastor, college administrator, author, and longtime Spectrum board chair Charles Scriven. We explore two more essays from his series “Time to Start Over,” on reconceiving the Sabbath and how our beliefs should lift us up.

In addition, we weave in conversations about his time in the Washington, D.C., area as senior pastor of the Sligo Church and as president of then Columbia Union College (now Washington Adventist University). He shares what he loved about being a pastor, his role in a major church/state legal battle, and how three women were ordained as pastors at the Sligo Church in 1995.

Click here for Part 1 of this conversation.

Alexander Carpenter is the executive editor elect of Spectrum

