Jonathan Butler on Ellen White — Adventist Voices Podcast

I speak with the legendary historian of early Adventism, Jonathan Butler, about his rediscovery of an 1988 article by Malcolm Bull analyzing Ellen White’s first vision. Titled “Eschatology and Manners in Seventh-day Adventism” and first published in Archives de sciences socials des religions, Butler discusses the ideas provokes and the joy he discovered as he read it for the first time. The full article and an introductory essay by Dr. Butler are featured in the current issue of the SPECTRUM journal.

Jonathan Butler obtained a Ph.D. in church history from the University of Chicago (1975) and authored Softly and Tenderly Jesus Is Calling: Heaven and Hell in American Revivalism, 1870-1920 (1991). Most of his scholarly publications, however, have focused on Millerism and Adventism, including a groundbreaking essay on "The World of E.G. White and the End of the World," Spectrum (1979). He also co-edited (with Ronald Numbers) The Disappointed: Millerism and Millenarianism in the Nineteenth Century (1987).

We hope you enjoyed this episode of Adventist Voices! Remember to subscribe on iTunes!