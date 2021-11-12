Jason Hines: Vaccines & Liberty—Adventist Voices

This week past week, AdventHealth was in the news—along with a number of other health care systems—for suspending its employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate in response to court cases that are under review. On this week’s episode of the Adventist Voices podcast, I talk with Jason Hines, JD, PhD, assistant professor of ethics, law, policy, and religion at AdventHealth University. We discuss the pause in the mandates, religious liberty, the Supreme Court, and the Christian concept of sacrifice.

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor elect of Spectrum.

Image credit: AdventHealth University/Spectrum

