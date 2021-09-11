James L. Hayward: A Resilient Life (Part 1) — Adventist Voices

In this episode of Adventist Voices, I talk with James L. Hayward, PhD, professor emeritus of biology at Andrews University. He talks about his early life that mixed Sam Campbell, Ellen White, and tensions around creationism and science. In part one of our discussion of his book Dinosaurs, Volcanoes, and Holy Writ: A Boy-Turned Scientist Journeys from Fundamentalism to Faith, we explore the personal and professional tensions that developed as he pursued his academic interests in biology while maintaining a connection to his faith tradition.

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor elect of Spectrum.

Image credit: Andrews University/Spectrum

