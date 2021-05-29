Filmmaker Martin Doblmeier Discusses Abraham Joshua Heschel Documentary "Spiritual Audacity"

Abraham Joshua Heschel, Jewish rabbi and theologian, civil rights advocate, Holocaust survivor, and champion of interfaith dialogue, is the subject of a new documentary "Spiritual Audacity," produced and directed by Martin Doblmeier of Journey Films.

On Sabbath, May 1, Doblmeier discussed the making of the documentary during a special Adventist Forum/Spectrum webinar hosted by the St. Paul/Minneapolis Adventist Forum Chapter and the Minnetonka SDA Church.

Alexander Carpenter, host of the Adventist Voices podcast, interviewed Doblmeier and was joined by Adventist theologian Richard Rice, St. Paul Forum Chapter President Gary Blount, and Spectrum editor Bonnie Dwyer.

WATCH the interview below or on the Spectrum Vimeo page by clicking here:

Read more about the documentary and interview here.

The film will debut on PBS in May and is available for purchase from the Journey Films website.

Alisa Williams is managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org

Image courtesy of Journey Films.

