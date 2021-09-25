Decolonizing Adventism — Adventist Voices Podcast

On this episode of the Adventist Voices podcast, I talk with Sduduzo Blose about his graduate work at the University of Kwazulu-Natal on the book of Romans, colonialism in Africa, and institutional power in Adventism.

We also discuss how opposing racism and sexism in Adventism informed his theological interests, as well as how he connects his love for road cycling and ministry.

Listen to this Adventist Voices podcast episode on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Podcasts, Anchor, and Spotify, or below:

We hope you enjoyed this episode of Adventist Voices! Remember to subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get podcasts.

Alexander Carpenter is the executive editor elect of Spectrum

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.