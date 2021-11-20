On the BRI’s Hermeneutics Book—Adventist Voices

In this cursory conversation about the Biblical Research Institute’s recently published Biblical Hermeneutics: An Adventist Approach, I talk with Jon-Philippe Ruhumuliza, a graduate of Andrews University and Emory University’s Candler School of Theology.

We discuss the problems with the book’s approach to hermeneutics, drawing on Ruhumuliza’s interest in spatialized readings of Paul and other ways of constructing Adventist theology.

Ruhumuliza, who recently completed his master of theological studies, wrote a thesis titled “Paul and Maps: Exegeting Acts 13-14 through the Lens of Lived Space Cartography.”

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor elect of Spectrum.

Image credit: The Radical Adventist Project(YouTube)/Spectrum

