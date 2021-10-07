 On Annual Council, Bonnie Writes Again — Adventist Voices Podcast

Written by: 
Alexander Carpenter
Published:
October 7, 2021

On this episode of the Adventist Voices podcast, I talk with Bonnie Dwyer, editor of Spectrum, about the agenda for upcoming General Conference Annual Council meetings. Annual Council is the largest annual gathering of global Seventh-day Adventist Church leaders, and it sets up major church actions. This year’s Annual Council is especially important, as it will determine much of the agenda for next year’s General Conference Session.

We note questions of power and compliance, as well as some pending items about board make-up and prescribed duties in overseeing higher educational institutions and Union Missions.

Listen to this Adventist Voices podcast episode on Apple PodcastsStitcherAmazon PodcastsAnchor, and Spotify, or below:

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor elect of Spectrum

Image credit: SDA General Conference Executive Committee/Spectrum

 

