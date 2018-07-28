Banner image: Register now for Adventist Forum Anniversary Conference

Paul Mugane: Finding my way into inter-faith chaplaincy

The Minnesota Chapter of the Adventist Forum presents... 

Paul Mugane: Finding my way into inter-faith chaplaincy

Date: July 28, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Location:
Minnetonka Christian Academy
3520 Williston Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55345

Description:

Paul has had the opportunity to work in various places as well as live and learn in communities where diversity in all its forms has been the norm rather than the exception. He was born and raised in Kenya, East Africa and moved to Minnesota as a young man. In his clinical pastoral education and training as a hospital chaplain, Paul says "I have journeyed with patients, families in diverse situations, through illness, hospitalization, and in the death and dying process." His speaking, writing, and preaching have been to audiences that reflect the very diversity that has borne and nurtured him through the vicissitudes of the years.

