Michiana Adventist Forum: Old Prophet, New Approaches

Date: 
Sat, 08/18/2018
Speaker(s): 
George R. Knight
The Michiana Adventist Forum presents:

Old Prophet, New Approaches:
50 Years of Crisis and Advance in Ellen White Studies

George R. Knight, EdD
Professor of Church History Emeritus
Andrews University

Saturday afternoon at 3:30 pm
August 18, 2018

Chan Shun Hall
Andrews University
Berrien Springs, MI

About the Speaker and Subject:

Following his conversion to Seventh-day Adventism as a teenager, Knight became an Adventist student, pastor, school teacher, and university professor. After earning his doctorate at the University of Houston, he joined the faculty of the School of Education at Andrews University, later moving to the Department of Church History at the Seventh-day Adventist Theological Seminary where he mentored numerous doctoral students in their research into Adventist history.

He has published over 30 books, including Bible commentaries and volumes on educational philosophy, SDA history, Ellen White, and theology. He was the best-selling Adventist author in the denomination by 2000. That year he was also a keynote speaker for the church’s General Conference Session. He is now retired in Oregon but remains active lecturing, writing, and editing.

He has been described as a “revisionist utilitarian historian” who has served his church by creating a “usable past” out of its historical materials. Coming after the controversial historical work on Ellen White by Adventist scholars Ronald Numbers and Walter Rea, Knight has been described as a “moderate voice that was both revisionist and constructive.” He has offered incisive critiques of Adventist administrative structure and policy.

