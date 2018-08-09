Metro New York Adventist Forum 50th Anniversary Celebration

Speaker(s): Dr. Ron Lawson

This fall the Metro New York Adventist Forum will be celebrating our 50th anniversary with a special service on September 8. Our president for most of those years, Dr. Ron Lawson will be speaking in both the morning and afternoon services. At the morning service he will be speaking on the history of our Forum and celebrating our contributions to the religious community in New York City. In the afternoon he will repeat a presentation he gave at the Friedensau Symposium in April on the impact of immigrants on the churches in Britain, France, and the Netherlands.

Both services will be at St. Mary's Episcopal Church (521 W 126th St, Manhattan) where we have met for nearly 20 years. The morning service will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the main sanctuary. After the service we will share a catered lunch in the undercroft (behind the sanctuary) and the afternoon service will also be in the undercroft at about 2:00 p.m.

Please RSVP to janetschultz1947@gmail.com if you will be joining us for lunch.

Ron Lawson is an emeritus professor of Sociology of Queens College (New York City) now living in North Carolina, where he is completing work on his major study on the sociology of the Seventh-day Adventist Church world-wide. He was the major force behind our Forum beginning only a few years after its founding and continued until he moved to North Carolina a few years ago.