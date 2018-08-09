Banner image: Register now for Adventist Forum Anniversary Conference

Metro New York Adventist Forum 50th Anniversary Celebration

PrintPrint
Date: 
Sat, 09/08/2018
Speaker(s): 
Dr. Ron Lawson
Link: 
https://spectrummagazine.org/event/metro-new-york-adventist-forum-50th-anniversa...

 

This fall the Metro New York Adventist Forum will be celebrating our 50th anniversary with a special service on September 8. Our president for most of those years, Dr. Ron Lawson will be speaking in both the morning and afternoon services. At the morning service he will be speaking on the history of our Forum and celebrating our contributions to the religious community in New York City. In the afternoon he will repeat a presentation he gave at the Friedensau Symposium in April on the impact of immigrants on the churches in Britain, France, and the Netherlands.

Both services will be at St. Mary's Episcopal Church (521 W 126th St, Manhattan) where we have met for nearly 20 years. The morning service will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the main sanctuary. After the service we will share a catered lunch in the undercroft (behind the sanctuary) and the afternoon service will also be in the undercroft at about 2:00 p.m.

Please RSVP to janetschultz1947@gmail.com if you will be joining us for lunch.

Ron Lawson is an emeritus professor of Sociology of Queens College (New York City) now living in North Carolina, where he is completing work on his major study on the sociology of the Seventh-day Adventist Church world-wide. He was the major force behind our Forum beginning only a few years after its founding and continued until he moved to North Carolina a few years ago.

Sidebar image: Register now for Adventist Forum Anniversary Conference

Sidebar image: Click for God, Land, and the Flood book

Current Issue

Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Support Spectrum

Thank you for making your generous gift. Your donation will help independent Adventist journalism expand across the globe.

DONATE NOW!

Newsletter

Ads

Organizations

Sat, 08/04/2018 | San Diego Adventist Forum
Summer 2018 Meeting with Voices of Our City
Steph Johnson and the Voices of Our City Choir and Band
Sat, 08/04/2018 | San Diego Adventist Forum
Summer 2018 Meeting with Voices of Our City
Steph Johnson and the Voices of Our City Choir and Band
Sat, 09/08/2018
Gilbert Talks: “Leadership conflict and the beginnings of Adventist mission”
Dr. Gilbert Valentine
Sat, 09/08/2018
Metro New York Adventist Forum 50th Anniversary Celebration
Dr. Ron Lawson
Tue, 10/02/2018
The Escape Line Book Release and Celebration
Sat, 10/13/2018 | San Diego Adventist Forum
Fall 2018 Meeting with Dr. Donald Casebolt
Dr. Donald Casebolt
Sat, 10/13/2018 | San Diego Adventist Forum
Fall 2018 Meeting with Dr. Donald Casebolt
Dr. Donald Casebolt
Sat, 04/20/2019 | San Diego Adventist Forum
Spring 2019 Meeting with Christine Whitworth
Christine Whitworth

Connect with Spectrum

Social media link: Spectrum Magazine on Facebook
Facebook
Social media link: Spectrum Magazine on Twitter
Twitter
Social media link: Spectrum Magazine on Flickr
Flickr
Social media link: Spectrum Magazine RSS Feeds
RSS