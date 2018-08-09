Speaker(s): Dr. Gilbert Valentine

Gilbert Talks: “Leadership conflict and the beginnings of Adventist mission” | September 8

Explore the leadership tension framing John Andrews’ mission to Europe and how this complicated the assessment of his legacy as Seventh-day Adventism’s first official missionary.

Featuring: Dr Gilbert Valentine, a recently retired Professor of Leadership and Administration at La Sierra University (Riverside, California, USA).

Presented by Sydney Adventist Forum and Avondale College of Higher Education.

Sydney Adventist Forum collects a freewill offering to support its ministry.

Ella Hughes Chapel, Avondale College of Higher Education (Lake Macquarie campus)