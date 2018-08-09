Banner image: Register now for Adventist Forum Anniversary Conference

Gilbert Talks: “Leadership conflict and the beginnings of Adventist mission”

Date: 
Sat, 09/08/2018
Speaker(s): 
Dr. Gilbert Valentine
Gilbert Talks: "Leadership conflict and the beginnings of Adventist mission" | September 8
Explore the leadership tension framing John Andrews’ mission to Europe and how this complicated the assessment of his legacy as Seventh-day Adventism’s first official missionary.
Featuring: Dr Gilbert Valentine, a recently retired Professor of Leadership and Administration at La Sierra University (Riverside, California, USA).
Presented by Sydney Adventist Forum and Avondale College of Higher Education.
Sydney Adventist Forum collects a freewill offering to support its ministry.
Ella Hughes Chapel, Avondale College of Higher Education (Lake Macquarie campus) 
Saturday, September 8, 3.30 pm. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

