Speaker(s): Tina Madison White

Asheville Adventist Forum: My Journey Through Gender, Family, Faith, and Identity

The speaker at the September 22, 2018 meeting of the Asheville Adventist Forum will be Tina Madison White, a committed Christian who is well-known in Asheville, and a friend of one of our members.

A transsexual, in sharing her personal story with us, Tina will be addressing a topic that has been controversial in North Carolina.

Topic:

“Good Dog: My Journey Through Gender, Family, Faith, and Identity”

Date and Time:

September 22, 2018

2:30 p.m.

Location:

Asheville Adventist Forum meetings are held near downtown in the dental office of Dr. Dennis Campbell:

172 Asheland Ave

Asheville, NC 28801

About the Topic:

Tina will share her personal experiences and reflections. She is not interested in converting anyone to a particular point of view where gender is concerned. But she would like to cut through all the misinformation and fear that tend to surround this topic. While she is happy to hold forth on her own, she is eager to answer questions and to engage in heartfelt discussion. She is also happy to discuss her two religious journeys: one of love and acceptance with Christ, the other of fear and rejection with the church.

About the Speaker:

Tina White, Executive Director, Blue Ridge Pride Center, Inc.

Tina White is an activist, author, and public speaker. She currently serves as the Executive Director of the Blue Ridge Pride Center, and as a member of the board of directors for the Human Rights Campaign.

Tina entered the workforce in the 1980s as a white, Ivy League-educated male. She spent most of the next 30 years helping leaders at large corporations to transform their organizations, systems, and processes in pursuit of profit. In 2013, Tina embarked on her most ambitious transformation project yet: herself. With the support of her wife, family, and colleagues, Tina finally acknowledged the gender she had worked for fifty years to hide.

Today, Tina’s transformation continues. She is learning how to be a community activist and a public servant. She speaks and writes on issues of social justice, community development, faith, and personal identity. In 2015, she published Between Shadow & Sun: A Husband‘s Journey Through Gender — A Wife’s Labor of Love.

Tina holds an MBA in Strategy & Finance from the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago and a BA in Economics from Princeton University. She lives in Asheville, North Carolina with Mary, her wife of twenty years. From there, they watch their five children and five grandchildren take on the world.

For further information contact:

Dr. Ron Lawson

phone: (828) 552-3072

email: SondleyWriter@gmail.com