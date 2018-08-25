Banner image: Register now for Adventist Forum Anniversary Conference

Asheville Adventist Forum: Don Shortslef Reviews the Book “Sodom and Sodomites”

Date: 
Sat, 08/25/2018
Speaker(s): 
Don Shortslef
Link: 
The Asheville Adventist Forum presents:

A Review and Overview by Don Shortslef of the book manuscript by John McCaull titled Sodom and Sodomites: What the Bible Really Says About Homosexuality (which will soon be published). 

Saturday, August 25, 2018, at 2:30 p.m.

John McCaull (a.k.a John Wood) served as Professor of Theology at Atlantic Union College (AUC) for 19 years. While teaching at AUC, McCaull also did extensive doctoral work at Harvard University. McCaull has been preaching since the age of 11. Over the years he has continued to write biblical studies, such as an exegetical series on The Book of Revelation, and corresponding Prophetic Notes that supplement the exegetical studies.

Don Shortslef has a degree in Education from Atlantic Union College. While attending AUC Shortslef also studied theology under the direction of John McCaull. McCaull has been a consistent mentor to Shortslef over the years.  Shortslef spent 20 years as a Senior Education Specialist for the State University of New York. Since 2014, Shortslef has been working as a practitioner at Duke University Learning and Organization Development where he facilitates professional development and leadership courses for Duke employees. Outside of his work at Duke, Shortslef also facilitates biblical study groups using John McCaull’s exegetical series. 

Location: the Asheville Adventist Forum meetings are held in the dental office of Dr. Dennis Campbell, 172 Asheland Ave, near downtown Asheville, North Carolina beginning always at 2:30 p.m.

For further information, please contact Dr. Ron Lawson by phone at (828) 552-3072 or by email at SondleyWriter@gmail.com.

