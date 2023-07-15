St. Cuthbert’s Way: A Poem from a Spectrum Pilgrim

This poem was inspired by the weeklong walk along 62 miles of St. Cuthbert’s Way that Spectrum readers took together in June. If you’d like to share an idea or get on the early invite list for a pilgrimage and learning adventure for next year, email contact@spectrummagazine.org.

St. Cuthbert’s Way

Would you recognize this group of

Sorry pilgrims,

Cuthbert dear,

If you could see us

Could have seen us

in a vision, perhaps?

Megagrip traction trail runners

Microfiber shirts

Ultralite trekking poles

Camelbacks

Apps to identify the skylarks and finches,

Or post selfies with a statue of you.

Yet we see what you saw

Feel what you must have:

Round Roman stones like giant loaves of bread beneath our soles,

A kestrel hovering high above us on the wild winds of the moors,

Mute swans on the River Tweed,

Lambs safely grazing,

Lindisfarne floating in the mist

as we crest one final hill.

And like you, perhaps, we wish

We could walk on water

But have to wait

For the North Sea to withdraw,

The tide to ebb

Before stepping out

To cross the tidal sands

Sliding suddenly sideways, then

Pulling our feet from the grip of the mud, and

Picking our way among tiny scallop shells.

Then, like you, we sigh:

Warm waters bathe our aching feet

As we follow the ancient path of poles

Marking the way to Holy Island.

Nancy Hoyt Lecourt, PhD, is a professor of English, academic dean, and vice president emerita at Pacific Union College, where she served for forty years. She has recently retired to her garden in Angwin, California.

Title image by Spectrum.

