The Global and Local Forces behind Adventism in China

Review of Adventist Mission in China in Historical Perspective, by David J. B. Trim.

Adventist Mission in China in Historical Perspective is a welcome addition to the growing literature on Chinese Christianity. The nine concise chapters offer a chronological and thematic account of how American missionaries enrooted Adventism into China from the early days of proselytism, and how the spread of Adventism occurred in an environment different from that in the United States and Europe, where most people self-identified as Christians for generations. David J. B. Trim skillfully sorts out the institutional changes to which the General Conference of Seventh-day Adventists and China’s frontline missionaries reacted. Though Trim’s explanation focuses on the General Conference’s continuous interest in China, his account is a balanced presentation of relevant archival sources and scholarly literature. This affords a macro-level analysis that oscillates between broader historical changes and individual missionaries’ experiences. Furthermore, the bulk of the missionary correspondence permits an investigation of what information Adventist missionaries presented to the General Conference and what was being discussed and censored in the internal reports. These documents offer insights into what Adventism meant to Chinese believers, what creative strategies were used to sustain the missionizing efforts, and how missionaries engaged with the Nationalists and Communists during chaotic times. The inclusion of 28 tables, charts, and graphs illustrates the changing contours of church membership and growth quantitatively. Trim shows us a feasible template to write the institutional history of Adventism in other continents and countries.

This 100-page monograph enriches our understanding of Chinese Adventism in several meaningful ways. First, it moves beyond conventional Eurocentric approaches that celebrate the global-turned-local Christianity in the light of Western modernity and the China-centered view that juxtaposes international missionary enterprises with native church leaders. Latecomers to the China mission field, Adventist missionaries arrived at a time when both Catholics and Protestants had survived the Boxer War (1900–1901) and advanced their ministry during what late China historian Daniel H. Bays calls the “golden age” of Christian missions (1902–1927).[1] The intermingling of Christianity and Western civilization provided a convenient context for the transmission and reception of Adventism at the turn of the 20th century. The presence of Adventism in post-1901 China intensified the competition for converts as the young religious movement was armed with a fervorous zeal to spread Seventh-day Sabbatarianism in every corner of China where both Catholicism and Protestantism had already touched upon decades ago. Lilian Galloway, an American Baptist missionary in Macao, considered the Adventist mission to be a formidable competitor and criticized Adventists for “bringing only a false gospel” and stealing her sheep.[2] While other denominations frowned upon the Adventists’ success, many Chinese found in Adventism an assurance of salvation that they lacked. Thus, the synergy between global religious resources and local conditions highlights the indigenization of international Adventist ecclesial currents in China, as well as the enduring pattern of American-Chinese church relationships.

Second, Trim throws light on the appropriation of Adventism as a powerful tool for institution-building in the China mission field. Elsewhere, Trim and his colleagues have already written a macro-account to illuminate this institutional approach to the Adventist worldwide mission.[3] In Adventist Mission in China, Trim takes the readers up close to scrutinize how the institutional mission tool shape Chinese Christianity. At the turn of the 20th century, the Qing imperial order collapsed and a modern successor state had not yet been established. Filling a vacuum left by decades of revolutionary upheavals, authority was to be reinstated while achieving international standards of modernity through the use of Christian resources. The Adventists aspired to build new institutions in the public sphere ceded by a sequence of weak governments. Believing that people were concerned about their corporeal as much as their spiritual well-being, the Adventists, by 1940, had built “19 secondary or tertiary educational institutions, three publishing houses, seven sanitariums-hospitals, and nine clinics and dispensaries” (35). These organizations elevated Adventism’s social status and reflected the denomination’s priority given to evangelistic methods of education, medicine, and literature distribution. Adventist boarding schools were popular among parents in pursuit of upward mobility for their children. The use of modern medicine showed the practical benefits of Adventism among the poor. These faith-based initiatives not only laid the basis for a cohesive ecclesial authority beneath a fragmented state structure but also offered valuable spiritual, material, and social resources to people seeking to make sense of a dangerous world. Nonetheless, these efforts to provide spiritual support and community services aimed at evangelizing the Chinese hearts and minds led to negotiations, and sometimes conflicts, with government authorities in the mid-1920s and after 1949.

Third, this book underlines the value of a commonsense approach to archival research and historical reflection. At a time when public institutions are coming to grips with cases of workplace sexual harassment in the #MeToo era, Trim revisits Adventist medical missionary Harry Willis Miller (1879–1977)’s “adulterous affairs with Chinese nurses, the facts of which came into the open early in 1939” (35). Historian Ruth Crocombe wrote the first scholarly investigation on Miller’s adultery.[4] Trim builds on Crocombe’s research and devotes a two-page explanatory footnote to argue that rumors about Miller’s misconduct became known as early as 1935–1936 and the China Division’s new president, William H. Branson (1887–1961), investigated Miller’s indiscretions and reported the problem to the General Conference in 1939 (92–93). Trim should be credited for his careful and delicate way of recounting the allegations of Miller’s sexual misconduct with nursing staff. Readers might wonder about the level of institutional power Miller, a widely revered medical missionary “hero” in the denomination’s memory, had garnered during his long career in the China mission. Gu Changsheng (1919–1991),[5] a former staff of the China Division in Shanghai and a keen supporter of the Chinese Communists’ religious patriotic movement, was a teenager when his father worked as a porter and night watchman in the Shanghai Adventist Sanitarium and Hospital. Gu mentioned, in an unpublished memoir, that Miller would prevent the nurses with whom he had sexual relations from giving away their secret by offering hush money, arranging for them to study in the United States, or introducing them to be mistresses to Chinese politicians. In 1937, Gu worked as a clerk and delivery boy at Miller’s newly established soya milk factory in Shanghai, and he claimed to have heard Willis Miller, the doctor’s son, bringing Russian prostitutes to his premises inside the factory.[6] Evidently, Gu portrayed Miller’s misconduct as having a negative impact on his own family. Gu did not mention the basis of his allegations, and given his complicated relationship with Adventism,[7] what he remembered with the Millers has to be verified with other sources.

In fact, the frequent occurrences of the church’s sex scandals point to the moral failure of the religious leadership to discipline sexual predators (clergy and non-clergy), who abused their pastoral authority in a patriarchal setting. The cover-up of sex scandals usually backfired. For example, in the Norwegian Lutheran mission in Hunan province, these scandals provided the Chinese Communists with useful ammunition to launch the anti-Christian accusation campaign in the early 1950s.[8] In this light, one of the lessons that Trim draws from the history of Adventist mission in China is particularly insightful, where he urges the world church, in the conclusion, to articulate holistic people-centered mission strategies that “prioritize pastoral and frontline workers over institutions” and avoid being obsessed with fame and gains (72).

To conclude, what emerges from Trim’s statistical and analytical findings is an accurate interpretation of how the Adventists’ China Mission was produced by a variety of actors, both American and Chinese, according to the specific circumstances, relational dynamics, and societal needs that they encountered. This monograph paves the way for future scholars to debate and reflect about the approaches to the study of Adventism within Chinese Christianity. While the dominant academic discourse has favored the visibility of native Christians, there is a need to take into account nuanced analyses that situate the local expressions of Adventism in a global institutional context. By displaying the relationships constructed between the General Conference, missionaries, Chinese staff, and the local populace, this study convincingly shows how these global-local evangelistic forces coproduced a vibrant and sustainable faith that met, and continues to meet, modern China’s needs.

