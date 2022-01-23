Vaccines, Liberty and the Bible: A Sermon from Doug Hardt

On Sabbath, January 15, 2022, Pastor Doug Hardt of the Markham Woods Seventh-day-Adventist Church in Longwood, Florida, preached a sermon addressing some key controversy points around the COVID-19 vaccine titled: Vaccines, Liberty and the Bible.

“For over 100 years our Church has stood with our protestant forefathers, Cotton Mather, Dr. Thomas Dimsdale, Dr. Edward Jenner and even George Washington,” Pastor Hardt reminds, “in viewing God as protecting humanity from the ravages of disease and untold suffering through the development, distribution and application of vaccines.”

“We run the real risk,” he states, speaking of Christians and Adventists in particular, “of being on the wrong side of history and on the wrong side of the great controversy.”

