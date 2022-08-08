A Tribute to Maestro Blomstedt—Monday Meditation

On July 11, Herbert Blomstedt, world-famous conductor and Adventist Church member, turned 95. In celebration of his career, the Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra released a mini-documentary about him. According to the description:

It was at the Concert Hall in Gothenburg that everything once started—when a young Herbert discovered the wonderful world of classical music. We get a unique insight into his work behind the scenes and his many years of history together with the Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra—both from Herbert Blomstedt himself and from some voices from the orchestra.

You can watch the film on the symphony’s website by clicking the image below, or by clicking here.

Image credit: Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra

Blomstedt was supposed to perform two special concerts with the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra on his birthday but had to withdraw due to health reasons. For more on Blomstedt’s career and Adventist faith, you can listen to his interview with Spectrum in 2020.

Alex Aamodt is managing digital editor of Spectrum

Title image credit: Reinhold Möller, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

