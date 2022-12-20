Pastoral Equality Profiles: Samantha Jones

Meet Samantha Jones, a current Time for Equality in Adventist Ministry (TEAM) scholarship recipient studying at Andrews University in Berrien Springs, Michigan. TEAM is an organization supporting the ordination of candidates to pastoral ministry regardless of gender, race, or social class. Visit timeforequality.net to learn more about the organization and how you can contribute to TEAM’s support of women in pastoral ministry.

My name is Samantha Jones, and I am 27 years old and Canadian. When I was finishing my undergraduate degree in both French and Spanish back when I was 22 years old, I did not know what my identity was for Christ. As I was searching, I became interested in doing the master of divinity back then, hoping to work with youth/chaplaincy. I had a dream for ministry, especially since working at Camp Frenda, the Adventist summer camp in Ontario. But it was not to be at that time, as I was too fearful of the program.

I resisted my curiosity with fear and looked elsewhere, and found my identity in Christ as an educator. I proceeded in completing bachelor of education and master of education degrees instead. I have been through a couple of years of teaching, and I absolutely love how God shines through me as an elementary school teacher in the public school system. I have a passion for being a safe place for children and being that consistent light that helps develop their character.

But I heard a message by Wintley Phipps where he said, “Give your dreams to God and let him handle it. You do not have to know the result; you just have to give your dream to him.” That stirred my heart for the third time so much that I could not ignore it anymore. It made me realize that even though I may have a fear of the unknown and I do not know where this program will take me, I will take a leap of faith on this dream and know that God will be there to support me.

I am excited to see how God can combine my educator abilities with working diligently for the Lord in a big way through ministry. I honestly do not know where he will take me, but I know that despite being fearful of the unknown, I am willing to give my best efforts in faith. I have decided to give my dream to God, and I am letting him handle it.

