Monday Meditation: “Sitting Among the Teachers”—Mark Carr

On April 23, 2022, Mark Carr gave this sermon titled “Sitting Among the Teachers” at the Walla Walla University Church. “As the temple teachers were to Jesus, so also university professors, university communities, are to our young people,” he said.

Carr is the regional director of ethics for Providence Health & Services Alaska, a Catholic health care system, and has previously worked in Adventist health care and education. Speaking for the university’s alumni weekend service, he highlighted the role education plays in shaping an inclusive worldview—including for his own journey as an ethics professional.

“Our teachers prepare us for life, for the messiness of life out there, for the Others. They look at our past in ways that are sometimes painful and honest. . . . They help us critically think about the present in ways that our society does not do for us. And occasionally they help us imagine the future.”

You can watch the full sermon below, beginning at the 50-minute mark.

Click here for a 2021 conversation with Mark Carr on the Adventist Voices podcast.

Alex Aamodt is managing digital editor of Spectrum

Image credit: Walla Walla University Church / Spectrum

