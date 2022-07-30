Monday Meditation: Religious Liberty and Christian Nationalism

For a Monday Meditation to reflect on as we begin the week, here is a notable recent sermon addressing religious liberty.

On July 9, Kevin McGill, senior pastor of the Green Lake Church of Seventh-day Adventists in Seattle, Washington, preached the first part in a series titled “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.” The bulletin introduced the topic:

Americans are descended from slaves and slave owners, conquerors and the conquered, immigrants, and people who have fought to end immigration. A nation born in contradiction will fight forever over the meaning of its history. In part 1 of this new series, we will explore the importance of religious liberty and what it means to live up to our ideals.

Religious liberty and the separation of church and state have been prominent issues recently in the United States, with several Supreme Court cases being decided in the last several months.

“We are in a time when Christian nationalism is on the rise,” McGill said. “One reason I am thankful to be a Seventh-day Adventist is our deep conviction for religious liberty.”

You can watch the entire sermon below, which begins at the 45-minute mark.

Alex Aamodt is managing digital editor of Spectrum

Title image: screenshot from Green Lake Church of Seventh-day Adventists on YouTube.

