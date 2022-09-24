Monday Meditation: Pastor Belinda Rodriguez

For Hispanic Heritage Month, Spectrum continues to highlight the diversity of Adventism. Here is a recent sermon, preached in Spanish by Pastor Belinda Rodriguez. She leads the McMinnville Spanish Seventh-day Adventist Church in the Oregon Conference and serves on the North American Division Executive Committee.

You can watch the video below or by clicking here.

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor of Spectrum

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.