Monday Meditation: "Biblical Blues and a Jazz Ethic"—Otis Moss III

Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III is senior pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago, Illinois. An honors graduate of Morehouse College, he earned his MDiv from Yale Divinity School and a DMin from Chicago Theological Seminary. He preached this sermon at Princeton Theological Seminary on February 15, 2018.

He is the author of Blue Note Preaching in a Post-Soul World: Finding Hope in an Age of Despair, published in 2015, a homiletic blueprint for prophetic preaching in the twenty-first century.

In this homily, titled "#StayWoke, he reminds us that remaining morally awake means facing the historical and biblical blues while embracing a jazz ethic.

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor of Spectrum.

Image credit: "#STAYWOKE with Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III" Princeton Theological Seminary (YouTube)

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.