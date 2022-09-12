Monday Meditation: Alex Barrientos on Sabbath Liberación

Drawing on the Sabbath commandment in Deuteronomy and his own experience as a Latino in the U.S.A., Senior Pastor Alex Barrientos preaches about social liberation in Jesus. This sermon, "The New Welcome," was delivered on September 3, 2022, at the Sligo Seventh-day Adventist Church in Takoma Park, Maryland.

A graduate of Washington Adventist University and Andrews University Theological Seminary, Alex is pursuing his Ph.D. in Theological Ethics at the University of Aberdeen, Scotland. He is an adjunct instructor in the Department of Religion at Washington Adventist University.

Alex has served over fifteen years in church leadership roles, community organizations, the Potomac Conference (Capital Spanish, Beltsville, Capital Memorial, Meadowbridge, Gloucester churches), Florida Conference (Spring Meadows church), and NAD committees.