Monday Meditation: AAW Vespers on Health Equity

For this week’s Monday Meditation, here is a video from the Association of Adventist Women, which late last year hosted a vespers at the Loma Linda University Church with the topic “What Does God’s Justice Look Like for Health Equity?”

You can watch the full presentation below (though your volume might need to be turned up all the way, or click here for a version with louder audio).

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor of Spectrum

Title image: screenshot from the Loma Linda University Church on YouTube

