Bonnie Dwyer, Spectrum editor, and I interview Oscar-nominated filmmaker Tomm Moore, director of The Secret of the Kells (2009) about his new animated movie, Wolfwalkers available to watch via Apple TV. The story takes place in 1650 and follows a spirited Irish girl who fights the control of civilization and finds transformative friendship and spiritual power in the forest among a pack of wolves.

We discuss Irish mythology, the beauty of Tomm Moore's hand drawn animation style and how stories connect humans to deeper spiritual truths.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Image courtesy of Apple TV+

