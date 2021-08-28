 Who Are the Brazilian Zealots? — Adventist Voices

Written by: 
Alexander Carpenter
Published:
August 20, 2021

On this episode of the Adventist Voices podcast, I speak with two young Adventist intellectuals in Brazil who publish the online magazine Revista Zelota, which contains investigative journalism and detail-rich op-eds calling out the authoritarian leadership in the South American Division.

Sharing their deep Adventist roots, André Kanasiro and Elias Batista, Jr. also discuss concerns for their generation of questioning Adventists, and why they work so hard for theological, political, and institutional reform

You can access Revista Zelota in both English and Portuguese editions. 

 

Alexander Carpenter is the executive editor elect of Spectrum

Image credit: Revista Zelota

 

