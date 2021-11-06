Two Words

I believe. Easy to say, harder to practise

unless there is a fire ablaze within, a passion

to follow on a route of faith with resolution.

I believe. The film of memory and conscience

prompts a glimpse of whence to where, a hint

of destiny surpassing every other destination.

Two words, I believe, arch a rainbow over

paths to tread, reveal in dust the footprints

passed, while delving on deliver alchemy.

I believe. Within each human heart there lies—

both recognised in part or unacknowledged—

an embryonic deed to nurture as a mother bird

her young until the fledgling feathers soar.

I believe: words to pray, to pledge and ponder,

strong as steel and guardian spirit wings.

New Zealand born Mary Trim, who writes as Marye Trim, has a PhD in English Literature (Loughborough, UK, 1998) and studied journalism at the University of Queensland, Australia. She has authored five published books and hundreds of inspirational articles, stories and poems and was a newspaper columnist for nine years, while also working as missionary teacher in India and Thailand. She feels called to writing ministry and sees herself as akin to those “Out of Zebulon, they who handle the pen of the writer” (Judges 5:14).

Photo by Aziz Acharki on Unsplash

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.