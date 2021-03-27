Todd Leonard: Pastor of Progress — Adventist Voices

In this week’s podcast, I interview Todd Leonard, Senior Pastor of the Glendale City Church, a beautiful Adventist church that’s been a sanctuary to generations of marginalized believers.

We talk about how Todd is transitioning back to in-person worship, how he journeyed from the South to Southern California, his love for community activism, and his new podcast UnCollared which he hosts with two other Los Angeles Christian pastors.

