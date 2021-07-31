Sarah Sulton: Adventist Musician Network — Adventist Voices

On this episode of the Adventist Voices podcast, I talk with Sarah Sulton, CEO of the Adventist Musician Network, about gospel music and how the internet allows artists to reach new audiences.

Building on Alita Byrd’s interview regarding the Adventist Musician Network before COVID-19 hit, I check in about how streaming three shows online has grown the organization during quarantine, how Ted Wilson’s comments offended gospel musicians, and what’s next for this growing community.

