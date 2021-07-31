 Sarah Sulton: Adventist Musician Network — Adventist Voices

Sarah Sulton: Adventist Musician Network — Adventist Voices

Spiritual Audacity Banner Image
 

 

Written by: 
Alexander Carpenter
Published:
July 8, 2021

On this episode of the Adventist Voices podcast, I talk with Sarah Sulton, CEO of the Adventist Musician Network, about gospel music and how the internet allows artists to reach new audiences.

Building on Alita Byrd’s interview regarding the Adventist Musician Network before COVID-19 hit, I check in about how streaming three shows online has grown the organization during quarantine, how Ted Wilson’s comments offended gospel musicians, and what’s next for this growing community.

Listen to this Adventist Voices podcast episode on iTunesStitcherAmazon PodcastsAnchor, and Spotify, or below:

We hope you enjoyed this episode of Adventist Voices! Remember to subscribe on iTunes!

 

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Image credit: Sarah Sulton/Spectrum

 

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

Spectrum Magazine Donation Page: Help Support Independent Adventist Journalism




Current Issue

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to the Spectrum Magazine newsletter for email updates!

Sign Up