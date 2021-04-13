To Restore Humanity Lost — The Third Last Word of Jesus

“Woman behold your son.

…behold your mother.”

This word “behold” comes from

the Greek word βλέπω — I see.

The word from βλέπω — as it appears in the text

means see in the deepest sense.

It means discover or perceive, or take careful notice —

as though you had not seen it before.

Look beyond the “obvious” and superficial.

It is the call to relationship beyond the din

of ordinary cultural or religious ideas

bound by rules, and policies that box us up in sin.

It is a call beyond human use, and abuse of one another

— beyond entrenched stereotypes, prejudice, stigma, and demonization

that worships Father and abuses the Mother.

Such relationship of trust with woman was not the norm in Jesus’ day

But here at the cross, he shows — it is the way.

The request is not only to the woman.

It is also to the “son”

“her seed.”

Take notice of your son,

Take notice of your mother

BEHOLD

“I am yours and you are mine.”

Look upon Jesus’ face

Call upon Jesus’ name

Then Look upon the neighbor’s face — of every race

To love that one — it is the same

Woman behold your son

Your seed still lives

in humanity thirsting to be free

“The least you do to one of these

you do it unto me”

“Mary, don’t you weep, Mary, don’t you mourn.”

Woman, don’t weep, woman don’t mourn

The wrath of hell unleashed on you,

who bears that cross unseen unknown.

Enmity between your seed and the seed of hell

defines humanity held under the serpent’s spell.

“Woman behold your son”

This is the story of humanity

yearning to be free

from hate and fear and hostility.

This wrath of hell, God did describe;

the serpent still at war with the woman and her seed.

Ah the serpent has bruised his heel

But now awaits the fatal blow upon the serpent’s head

It will not happen — by distorted scriptural texts,

not with blazing guns, and burning crosses

not by might of empire or shouts of righteous triumph.

No — that fatal blow — upon his head — does come,

but by one clear word — hope — hope

“Woman behold your son”

Your son still lives

On that dismal day, on a hill far away

when all the agents of hell and those who feared had fled

there still stood — the woman and her seed — heel bruised

upon a rugged cross

— all of those standing there — women

to perform his last rite of passage from this world.

As she brought him in, so she prepares to send him home.

“Leave her alone, she prepares me for my burial”

Mary, Mary, don’t weep don’t mourn — your seed still lives

Behold your son!

The Fourth Gospel tell us this:

“…standing near the cross of Jesus were his mother, and his mother’s sister, Mary the Wife of Clopas, and Mary Magdalene. When Jesus saw his mother and the disciple whom he loved standing beside her, he said to his mother. “Woman, behold your son.” And to the disciple he said, behold your mother.”

Only women named here at the cross

That story at the cross that day

is the story of ideal humanity rejected — abandoned

of Justice bleeding on a tree

pierced by swords of empty religiosity

That call to the woman and her seed

echoes from the dawn of time

“Woman behold your son…

behold your mother”

This is the call to nurture that ideal humanity

Free of brutality.

Who is the disciple whom Jesus loves?

Does it matter? Yes, it does.

It is the story of friendship and trust.

Who does Jesus trust to carry on this work?

Can Jesus trust us with each other?

The Fourth Gospel is the only Gospel that records this scene at the cross.

It is also the only Gospel that speaks of the beloved disciple.

According to John 11:5, There were three siblings beloved by Jesus

Martha, Mary, and Lazarus

Nowhere else do the gospels speak of a “beloved” disciple.

Of those three — only Mary stood among those named at the cross.

Mary Magdalene.

We have heard that John is the beloved disciple.

That is mere tradition,

It is not gospel fact.

In John 21:24, it says that it is the beloved disciple that has written that gospel.

But who wrote the Fourth Gospel?

That we do not know.

All the four gospels, they are anonymous

On them, no name was ever signed.

This invalidates them NOT.

Inspiration lies not in a human name

but in the Word itself — Love

— the hope to be what must be

in a world that cannot see —

the true nature of humanity

— seed of hope — hope

— women standing at that cross

— woman in the wilderness — her child upon her chest

Mary, Mary — it is she to whom the word was trust

— Resurrection — hope!

But now

the woman and her seed struggles to be seen

Be known be heard

Above the noise of religion, culture and ideology.

Mary, don’t weep

Don’t mourn

you who bear that cross unseen, unknown.

Your child though banished to the

wild — your seed still lives

waiting to be heard.

“Behold your son — behold your mother.”

Whoever the beloved be

this is the story of ideal humanity.

Seed of hope — hope

Resurrection — hope

she bears within her breast.

Love though cast down — it cannot die

Woman behold your son

Your son still lives — waiting

for us to see, for us to hear.

Drive those nails in my hand — I still live

Woman behold your seed!

Who will take this word

to places where it’s hardly heard,

where subtle lies parade in robes of truth

— truth — lost — true humanity — abandoned

in the struggle from supremacy.

2,000 years hence — the woman and her son still scorned

still scorned with

Bible thumping, swastika raising, crosses blazing

with guns in hand they say: “let’s pray.”

But — Woman and her offspring — true humanity

— advocate for justice for the least of these — still lynched, still brutalized

— Still hope — still hope —

For God has said

“the seed shall bruise his head.”

Hope — hope — true humanity

Behold your seed, behold your mother

Olive Hemmings is professor of religion at Washington Adventist University.

Photo by ilham akbar fauzi on Unsplash

