Reminder to the Wise

The ins and outs and ups and downs

of Israel and Judah are like a tangled ball

of string that challenges a handler

to unravel, prompts questions

sometimes hard to answer. Not our history,

not our culture, but yet we try to understand.

.

Uzziah, Jotham, Ahaz and other kings

did not deserve to wear a golden crown.

Corrupt, uncaring of the fatherless and widows,

encouragers of idols and sacrifice, incestuous:

all twisted, knotted twine. Came prophets

with ears and hearts tuned to Heaven. They warned

of punishment and penalty, of exile,

and of a Sovereign Lord who could and would restore,

leading with cords of human kindness,

changing knots to ties of love,[1] as still He does,

untangling muddles of our modern lives.

“The wise will realise these things.”[2] Hear and heed.

Notes & References:

[1] Holy Bible, Hosea 11:4, NIV

[2] Ibid, Hosea 14:9, NIV

New Zealand born Mary Trim, who writes as Marye Trim, has a PhD in English Literature (Loughborough, UK, 1998) and studied journalism at the University of Queensland, Australia. She has authored five published books and hundreds of inspirational articles, stories and poems and was a newspaper columnist for nine years, while also working as missionary teacher in India and Thailand. She feels called to writing ministry and sees herself as akin to those “Out of Zebulon, they who handle the pen of the writer” (Judges 5:14).

Photo by Matt Seymour on Unsplash

