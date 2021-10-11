Remembering Mona Mona Book Launch Presentation

Sydney Adventist Forum recently co-presented the launch of Dr. Brad Watson’s book Remembering Mona Mona: The Mission in the Rainforest together with Signs Publishing and Avondale Academic Press.

The presentation features Professor Daniel Reynaud and Lynnette Lounsbury, historian Dr. Thom Blake, and a panel discussion between Brad, Thom, and Lynelda Tippo, the former director of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Ministries for the North New South Wales Conference of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Dr. Howard Fisher also presented a collection of stamps illustrating the changing portrayal of indigenous Australians in popular culture.

Mona Mona is a former Seventh-day Adventist Church institution for Indigenous Australians in the Cairns hinterland, but also part of a government system that sought to regulate and control most aspects of the lives of Australia’s First Peoples in that era.

Based on interviews, historical records, and research, Remembering Mona Mona explores the diverse experiences of Mona Mona’s residents, as well as the intent and struggles of the missionaries, who were usually well-intentioned, chronically under-resourced, and very much a product of their times and beliefs.

Publication of Remembering Mona Mona is co-sponsored by the church’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Ministries.

Brenton Stacey is the public relations and philanthropy officer for Avondale University.

Image credit: Avondale University/Spectrum

