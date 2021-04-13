Recognition

Borne on the breath of a morning fair,

fragrant with flowers and spices rare,

like an opening rose, gently it came.

Was it the gardener who spoke her name?

Mary!

She looked through a veil of tears to see

the one who spoke to her tenderly.

Nail scarred feet and outstretched hand

her seeking heart could understand.

Rabboni!

New Zealand born Mary Trim, who writes as Marye Trim, has a PhD in English Literature (Loughborough, UK, 1998) and studied journalism at the University of Queensland, Australia. She has authored five published books and hundreds of inspirational articles, stories and poems and was a newspaper columnist for nine years, while also working as missionary teacher in India and Thailand. She feels called to writing ministry and sees herself as akin to those “Out of Zebulon, they who handle the pen of the writer” (Judges 5:14).

Photo by Marina Vitale on Unsplash

