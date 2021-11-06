Raquel Mentor — Adventist Voices

A teacher at South Bay Christian School, near Los Angeles, and a grad student at La Sierra University, Raquel Mentor is also a social media expert who has written for Spectrum.

We discuss how she survived poverty while attending university, what she loves about Adventist education, and some tips she’s learned from her social media success.

Listen to this Adventist Voices podcast episode on iTunes, Stitcher, Amazon Podcasts, Anchor and Spotify, or below:

We hope you enjoyed this episode of Adventist Voices! Remember to subscribe on iTunes!

For more from Raquel Mentor, follow her on Instagram and see her previous articles for Spectrum:

Go and Matchmake Disciples: The New Great Commission

Five Things Your Church Is Doing Wrong on Instagram (And How to Fix Them)

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Image credit: Raquel Mentor/Spectrum

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.