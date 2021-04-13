Morgan Williamson: A Student/Teacher Conversation — Adventist Voices

I interview a recent student of mine, Pacific Union College graduating senior Morgan Williamson, on the state of Adventist education and the future of online learning. We discuss why Adventist and public education matters to her, how her student missionary teaching experience in Fiji influenced her career choice, as well as what she’s learned doing her student teaching online with elementary age students.

Listen to this Adventist Voices podcast episode on iTunes, Stitcher, Amazon Podcasts, Anchor and Spotify, or below:

We hope you enjoyed this episode of Adventist Voices! Remember to subscribe on iTunes!

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Photo by Kimberly Farmer on Unsplash

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.