Monday Meditation: Alex Barrientos

After a search process chaired by retired church administrator Chuck Sandefur, 35-year-old Alex Barrientos was appointed to serve as Sligo Seventh-day Adventist Church’s senior pastor. Barrientos is a graduate of Washington Adventist University, Andrews University Theological Seminary, and is pursuing his PhD in Theological Ethics at the University of Aberdeen, Scotland. He is also an adjunct instructor in the Department of Religion at Washington Adventist University. Pastor Barrientos is married to Anisha and has a daughter, Shanthi Maria.

He preached "The Smell of the World," his first sermon as senior pastor, on his inauguration Sabbath—October 9, 2021.

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor elect of Spectrum

Image Credit: Potomac Conference of Seventh-day Adventists

