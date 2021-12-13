Monday Meditation: The Advent—Todd Stout

Here is a notable recent sermon to offer some beginning-of-the-week motivation and meditation:

Todd Stout is the lead pastor of the Church of the Advent Hope in New York City. In this sermon from December 11, Stout preaches on Luke 1:78–79 and explores the meaning of repentance.

He is a 2002 graduate of the Seventh-day Adventist Theological Seminary at Andrews University, where he received his Master of Divinity degree. Since then, he has been committed to working in urban contexts, arriving with his wife Sarah in 2008 to work with Church of the Advent Hope in New York City. In addition to his ministry with Advent Hope, Todd has helped create the Urban Ministry Network and Advent Hope Ventures, an incubator for innovative ministry projects in urban settings. He also serves on the board of Adventists for Social Justice and represents Advent Hope in the Adventist Peace Fellowship. Todd lives with his family in Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

The Advent: Luke 1:78-79 | Todd Stout | December 11, 2021 from Church of the Advent Hope on Vimeo.

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor elect of Spectrum

Image credit: Church of the Advent Hope

