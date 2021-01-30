Larry Geraty: Legend of Adventism (Part 2) — Adventist Voices

Continuing our Legends of Adventism series, Dr. Larry Geraty shares leadership insights into his decades leading institutions like Atlantic Union College and La Sierra University. Additionally, he shares anecdotes about protecting freedom of expression on campuses and speaks personally about how he finds meaning in Adventism.

Listen to Part 1 of this conversation here.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Image courtesy of lasierra.edu

