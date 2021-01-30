Larry Geraty: Legend of Adventism (Part 1) — Adventist Voices

Dr. Larry Geraty shares key moments that shaped his life from his missionary upbringing, how he convinced his wife Gillian to marry him, as well as his relationship with Siegfried Horn, and how he ended up studying at Harvard. In this first of a two-part episode, Dr. Geraty tells the story of how Spectrum began in the 1960s.

Listen to this Adventist Voices podcast episode on iTunes, Stitcher, Amazon Podcasts, and Simplecast, or below:

We hope you enjoyed this episode of Adventist Voices! Remember to subscribe on iTunes!

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Image courtesy of lasierra.edu.

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.