Kaleb Eisele: Humans of Adventism Film — Adventist Voices

This week I talk with Kaleb Eisele, creator of Humans of Adventism, about his new ten-part documentary series in which Adventists tell their stories of culture, change, miracles, etc. We also discuss the state of creativity and community-building in the church.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Photo courtesy of Kaleb Eisele / Humans of Adventism

“Humans of Adventism Film Series to Share Personal Stories” — Interview with Kaleb Eisele by Alita Byrd for Spectrum.

“Humans of Adventism: The Series” by Kaleb Eisele

