Join Us on June 18 for the Friday Forum Book Group

On June 18, 2021, at 10 a.m. (Pacific), Adventist Forum invites you to join the Friday Forum Book Group where we will discuss The Making of Biblical Womanhood: How the Subjugation of Women Became Gospel Truth by Beth Allison Barr (published by Brazos Press, April 20, 2021, 256 pages).

The discussion will be hosted by Alexander Carpenter, Dr. Greg Schneider, Professor Emeritus of Religion and Social Science at Pacific Union College, Bonnie Dwyer, editor of Spectrum, and some more friends.

The Friday Forum seeks to promote community, value scholarship, and imagine ways for Adventists to live an abundant kingdom life together. We want to hear your thoughts!

Watch our video announcement below or by clicking here:

Registration required to join the Zoom discussion. Email Carmen at no.twaddle@gmail.com for details. The event will also be live-streamed on the Spectrum Facebook page.

Click here to view the schedule of future Friday Forum events and the reading list.

