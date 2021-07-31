Join Us on July 16 for the Friday Forum Book Group

On July 16, 2021, at 10 a.m. (Pacific), Adventist Forum invites you to join the Friday Forum Book Group where we will discuss After Evangelicalism: The Path to a New Christianity by David P. Gushee (published by Westminster John Knox Press, August 25, 2020, 242 pages).

This month’s guest conversation partner will be Matthew J. Lucio, a pastor in Illinois and host of the Adventist History Podcast.

The discussion will be hosted by Adventist Forum Board Chair Carmen Lau and board member Alexander Carpenter, along with Bonnie Dwyer, Spectrum journal editor.

The Friday Forum seeks to promote community, value scholarship, and imagine ways for Adventists to live an abundant kingdom life together. We want to hear your thoughts!

Watch our video announcement below or by clicking here:

Registration required to join the Zoom discussion. Email Carmen at no.twaddle@gmail.com for details. The event will also be live-streamed on the Spectrum Facebook page.

Click here to view the schedule of future Friday Forum events and the reading list.

