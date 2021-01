Join Us on January 8 for the Friday Forum Book Group

On Friday, January 8, 2021 at 10 a.m. (Pacific), Adventist Forum invites you to join the Friday Forum Book Group where we will discuss White Too Long: The Legacy of White Supremacy in American Christianity by Robert P. Jones (published by Simon & Schuster, July 28, 2020, 310 pages).

Spectrum Columns Editor Rich Hannon will be our guest conversation partner on this book. Read his review of this title by clicking here.

This discussion will be hosted by Adventist Forum Board Chair Carmen Lau and board member Alexander Carpenter. Spectrum Journal Editor Bonnie Dwyer and website Managing Editor Alisa Williams are our regular conversation partners for the Friday Forum which seeks to promote community, value scholarship, and imagine ways for Adventists to live an abundant kingdom life together.

Watch our video announcement below or by clicking here:

Registration required to join the Zoom discussion. Email Carmen at no.twaddle@gmail.com for details. The event will also be live-streamed on the Spectrum Facebook page.

Click here to view the schedule of future Friday Forum events and the reading list.

Alisa Williams is managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org

Image credit: Spectrum

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.