Join Us on February 12 for the Friday Forum Book Group

On Friday, February 12, 2021 at 10 a.m. (Pacific), Adventist Forum invites you to join the Friday Forum Book Group where we will discuss The Color of Compromise: The Truth about the American Church’s Complicity in Racism by Jemar Tisby (published by Zondervan, January 22, 2019, 250 pages).

Michael Nixon, Esq., Vice President for Diversity & Inclusion at Andrews University, and Scott Moncrieff, PhD, professor of English at Andrews University, will be our guest conversation partners on this book. Read Scott Moncrieff’s review of this title by clicking here.

This discussion will be hosted by Adventist Forum Board Chair Carmen Lau and board member Alexander Carpenter. Spectrum Journal Editor Bonnie Dwyer and website Managing Editor Alisa Williams are our regular conversation partners for the Friday Forum which seeks to promote community, value scholarship, and imagine ways for Adventists to live an abundant kingdom life together.

Watch our video announcement below or by clicking here:

Registration required to join the Zoom discussion. Email Carmen at no.twaddle@gmail.com for details. The event will also be live-streamed on the Spectrum Facebook page.

Click here to view the schedule of future Friday Forum events and the reading list.

Alisa Williams is managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org

Image credit: Spectrum

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.