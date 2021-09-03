Join The Friday Forum Book Group on Sept. 10

On Friday, September 10, 2021 at 10 a.m. (Pacific), Adventist Forum invites you to join the Friday Forum Book Group to discuss The Galápagos Islands: A Spiritual Journey by Brian D. McLaren (published Fortress Press, October 1, 2019, 150 pages).

The discussion will be hosted by Adventist Forum Board Chair Carmen Lau and board member Alexander Carpenter, along with Bonnie Dwyer, Spectrum journal editor.

The Friday Forum seeks to promote community, value scholarship, and imagine ways for Adventists to live an abundant kingdom life together. You can watch the discussion on Facebook, or click here to find more information about signing up to join on Zoom. We want to hear your thoughts!

Watch our video announcement below or by clicking here:

Video footage credit: Mark McKinney

Image credit: Fortress Press/Spectrum

