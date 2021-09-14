Friday Forum Book Group — The Galápagos Islands: A Spiritual Journey

On September 10, 2021, Adventist Forum held its Friday Forum Book Group with guest panelist Dr. James L. Hayward, professor emeritus of biology at Andrews University.

This month's book was The Galápagos Islands: A Spiritual Journey by Brian D. McLaren (published by Fortress Press, October 1, 2019, 150 pages).

The discussion was hosted by Bonnie Dwyer, editor of Spectrum, and Carmen Lau, Adventist Forum board chair. The Friday Forum seeks to promote community, value scholarship, and imagine ways for Adventists to live an abundant kingdom life together.

Alex Aamodt is the interim managing editor for SpectrumMagazine.org

Image credit: Fortress Press/Spectrum

