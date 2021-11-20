Friday Forum Book Club—Dinosaurs, Volcanoes, and Holy Writ

On November 12, 2021, Adventist Forum held its Friday Forum Book Club with guest panelist James L. Hayward, PhD, professor emeritus of biology at Andrews University.

This month’s book was Hayward’s Dinosaurs, Volcanoes, and Holy Writ: A Boy-Turned-Scientist Journeys from Fundamentalism to Faith (published by Resource Publications, April 29, 2020, 254 pages).

Hayward talked about his book with Carmen Lau, Adventist Forum board chair, Bonnie Dwyer, Spectrum editor, and Alexander Carpenter, Spectrum editor elect.

Watch the entire discussion below, or on our Vimeo page by clicking here.

Alex Aamodt is interim managing editor of Spectrum

Image credit: Resource Publications/Spectrum

